Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,680,877 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329,094 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,680,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of General Motors worth $546,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after acquiring an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,477 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,191,028 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,072,695,000 after purchasing an additional 494,404 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:GM opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlight GM’s strong earnings history and suggest the company could beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in ahead of expectations. Article Title

Several market commentary pieces highlight GM’s strong earnings history and suggest the company could beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: GM has also been featured as a top-ranked growth stock in screening tools, reinforcing the view that investors are still finding value in the name ahead of earnings. Article Title

GM has also been featured as a top-ranked growth stock in screening tools, reinforcing the view that investors are still finding value in the name ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: GM Middle East sales were boosted by full-size SUVs and pickups, suggesting demand remains solid in profitable vehicle segments. Article Title

GM Middle East sales were boosted by full-size SUVs and pickups, suggesting demand remains solid in profitable vehicle segments. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews of GM’s upcoming Q2 earnings focus on key metrics and Wall Street expectations, which mainly keeps attention on the report rather than changing the underlying story. Article Title

Multiple previews of GM’s upcoming Q2 earnings focus on key metrics and Wall Street expectations, which mainly keeps attention on the report rather than changing the underlying story. Neutral Sentiment: GM-related nostalgia and legacy pieces, including the demolition of a historic Pontiac building and other heritage coverage, are more symbolic than financially material for the stock. Article Title

GM-related nostalgia and legacy pieces, including the demolition of a historic Pontiac building and other heritage coverage, are more symbolic than financially material for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters-style report on GM missing the hybrid shift and losing share to Toyota is the most important bearish takeaway, since it raises concerns that GM is underinvested in a fast-growing segment and could face pressure on U.S. market share and future margins. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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