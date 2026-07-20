Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 278,758 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,608,651 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 278,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Carnival worth $145,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Read Our Latest Report on Carnival

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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