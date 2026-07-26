Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 28,676 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,317 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Paylocity worth $37,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,388 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 537.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the software maker's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2,782.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,688 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Paylocity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $103,429.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,968.95. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.09. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $197.78.

About Paylocity

Paylocity NASDAQ: PCTY is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company's integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

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