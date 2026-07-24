Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 38,392 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,991 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 38,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $52,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $805,429,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $295,270,000 after buying an additional 2,211,424 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $151,175,000 after buying an additional 1,652,298 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $72,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,582,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,781 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.93%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,256. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,984. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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