Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 42,702 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,759 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of A. O. Smith worth $94,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get A. O. Smith alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 87,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 299.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 517,733 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,139,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Zacks Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on A. O. Smith and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $69.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider A. O. Smith, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and A. O. Smith wasn't on the list.

While A. O. Smith currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here