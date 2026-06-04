Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 65,652 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 65,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of United Parcel Service worth $450,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE UPS opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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