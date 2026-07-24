Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 72,296 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,144 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $60,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,569.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 240,634 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $15,976,000 after buying an additional 231,620 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,820,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arrowhead reported topline Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 results for plozasiran, with both studies meeting the primary endpoint of triglyceride reduction versus placebo; the drug also showed meaningful reductions in acute pancreatitis risk, which investors view as a major de-risking event. Article Title

Arrowhead reported topline Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 results for plozasiran, with both studies meeting the primary endpoint of triglyceride reduction versus placebo; the drug also showed meaningful reductions in acute pancreatitis risk, which investors view as a major de-risking event. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded favorably to the data, with Piper Sandler reaffirming an overweight rating and raising its price target to $126, and Morgan Stanley lifting its target to $120, reinforcing expectations for further upside if commercialization progresses. Article Title

Analysts responded favorably to the data, with Piper Sandler reaffirming an overweight rating and raising its price target to $126, and Morgan Stanley lifting its target to $120, reinforcing expectations for further upside if commercialization progresses. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Arrowhead’s stock move to a new 52-week high and described the plozasiran win as a validation of the company’s late-stage pipeline, with some commentary suggesting broader FDA approval and expanded commercialization potential. Article Title

Coverage highlighted Arrowhead’s stock move to a new 52-week high and described the plozasiran win as a validation of the company’s late-stage pipeline, with some commentary suggesting broader FDA approval and expanded commercialization potential. Neutral Sentiment: Additional reports noted that Arrowhead’s ARO-033 first-in-human trial showed early safety progress, which is constructive for the pipeline but less immediately important than the plozasiran catalyst. Article Title

Additional reports noted that Arrowhead’s ARO-033 first-in-human trial showed early safety progress, which is constructive for the pipeline but less immediately important than the plozasiran catalyst. Negative Sentiment: No major negative company-specific news was provided in the recent items, though one market note flagged that the stock’s valuation has run up sharply, which could make further gains more dependent on execution and regulatory follow-through. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.83.

View Our Latest Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The firm's revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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