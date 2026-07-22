Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $89,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total transaction of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,719,191. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total value of $1,005,739.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,422,435.72. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock opened at $283.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 122.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

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