Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192,939 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 120,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of International Business Machines worth $2,130,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $299.17.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $329.72 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $309.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.55 and a 200-day moving average of $270.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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