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Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in ADT Inc. $ADT

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
ADT logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Bank of New York Mellon increased its ADT stake by 35.9% in the first quarter, purchasing 1.29 million additional shares and bringing its holdings to 4.87 million shares, or approximately 0.59% of the company. Institutional investors collectively own 87.22% of ADT.
  • ADT insiders bought 54,855 shares worth approximately $376,000 over the past 90 days, including significant purchases by a director and an executive vice president.
  • ADT reported quarterly EPS of $0.23, exceeding the $0.21 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.56 billion. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $8.08, and the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share.
  • Interested in ADT? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,867,511 shares of the security and automation business's stock after purchasing an additional 1,286,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of ADT worth $31,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ADT by 1,759.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 36,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,411.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,958.44. The trade was a 95.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omar Khan purchased 7,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $50,086.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,086.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on ADT in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.01.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. ADT's payout ratio is 31.43%.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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