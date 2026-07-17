Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 120,134 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,770 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of AMETEK worth $536,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

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AMETEK Trading Up 1.5%

AME stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.61 and a 52 week high of $244.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

See Also

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