Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 311,424 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 311,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Sensata Technologies worth $47,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $53.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is 154.84%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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