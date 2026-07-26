Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 328,609 Shares of Laureate Education $LAUR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,090 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 328,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Laureate Education worth $40,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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