Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 506,387 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,151 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 506,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Bunge Global worth $113,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts: Sign Up

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.2%

BG stock opened at $126.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.85%.The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Bunge Global's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bunge Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bunge Global wasn't on the list.

While Bunge Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here