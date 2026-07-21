Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,389 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Nordson worth $112,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nordson by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $207.08 and a one year high of $307.74. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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