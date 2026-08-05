Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,307 shares of the company's stock after selling 261,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Global worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 52.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 90,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 23,644,817 shares of the company's stock worth $285,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 71.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company's stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts: Sign Up

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.4%

Liberty Global stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at $621,729.04. This represents a 50.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $12.10 to $11.90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Read Our Latest Report on LBTYA

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Liberty Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Global wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here