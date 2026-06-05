Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in UBS Group AG $UBS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748,792 shares of the bank's stock after selling 1,022,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of UBS Group worth $312,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,332,234 shares of the bank's stock valued at $200,626,000 after buying an additional 670,001 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 685,636 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the bank's stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. boosted its position in UBS Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. now owns 6,159 shares of the bank's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,889,413,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

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UBS Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $47.66 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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