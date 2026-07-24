Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,487 shares of the company's stock after selling 208,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Liberty Energy worth $50,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,575,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,826,000 after buying an additional 3,771,724 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 1,529.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,753,357 shares of the company's stock worth $33,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,466 shares of the company's stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,685 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at $23,653,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,394,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liberty Energy beat second-quarter expectations, reporting $0.09 EPS on $1.19 billion in revenue, with revenue up 14% year over year. The company also posted net income of $43 million and adjusted EBITDA of $151 million, which supports the case that core demand remains healthy. Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Results

Liberty Energy beat second-quarter expectations, reporting $0.09 EPS on $1.19 billion in revenue, with revenue up 14% year over year. The company also posted net income of $43 million and adjusted EBITDA of $151 million, which supports the case that core demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a strategic joint venture with PowerBridge to help develop a planned 2 GW powered data center campus in Texas, which could open a new growth avenue tied to rising power demand from AI/data centers. Liberty Energy and PowerBridge Form Strategic Joint Venture to Support Powered Data Center Campus Development

The company announced a strategic joint venture with PowerBridge to help develop a planned 2 GW powered data center campus in Texas, which could open a new growth avenue tied to rising power demand from AI/data centers. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted unusually high options trading and a Zacks downgrade from “strong-buy” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment has become more cautious despite the earnings beat. Tickerreport.com article

Analysts and market commentary highlighted unusually high options trading and a Zacks downgrade from “strong-buy” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment has become more cautious despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Liberty Energy raised its full-year capital expenditure outlook, which likely spooked investors by signaling heavier spending ahead and potentially lower near-term free cash flow. Liberty Energy plunges after hiking full-year capex outlook

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $34.48.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Liberty Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $249,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 89,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,046,185.60. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 9,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $258,874.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 773,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,031,377.79. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 54,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,803 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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