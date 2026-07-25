Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,265 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Arrow Electronics worth $49,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayban purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE ARW opened at $212.09 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $237.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $215.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,727,216. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

Further Reading

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