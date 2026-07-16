Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,006,417 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 1,282,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.55% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $1,200,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $108.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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