Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451,739 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 20,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Entergy worth $275,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Entergy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 2,749 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Stock Down 1.3%

ETR opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $122.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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