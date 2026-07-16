Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 32,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.47% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $887,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,317.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $1,023.05 and a one year high of $1,525.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,177.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,283.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,408.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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