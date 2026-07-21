Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,911 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 173,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Global Payments worth $95,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $276,014,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5,710.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 941,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $72,857,000 after acquiring an additional 925,099 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,412,128 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $109,299,000 after purchasing an additional 683,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,207,277 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $93,443,000 after purchasing an additional 651,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 6.1%

NYSE:GPN opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio is -49.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Global Payments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Global Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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