Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,830 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $316,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a $2,000 price target , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including FY2026 EPS of $21.05 versus the current consensus of $20.23, and FY2027 EPS of $29.54 , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance.

The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including versus the current consensus of $20.23, and , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from $4.92 in Q2 2026 to $8.61 in Q4 2027 , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion.

KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from to , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Will Monolithic (MPWR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains broadly supportive, with the stock carrying an average rating of Moderate Buy from analysts.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total value of $40,548.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,552,999.89. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,312.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $702.32 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,486.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,286.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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