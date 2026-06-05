Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,142 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 57,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Ciena worth $261,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ciena from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $380.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $286.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ciena from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $444.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.65, for a total transaction of $684,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,074,931.65. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.92, for a total value of $1,670,595.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,557 shares in the company, valued at $152,547,697.44. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,359. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Ciena News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations with $1.64 EPS versus $1.46 expected and $1.57 billion in revenue versus $1.50 billion expected, with sales up 39.5% year over year on AI- and cloud-driven networking demand. Article Title

Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations with versus $1.46 expected and versus $1.50 billion expected, with sales up year over year on AI- and cloud-driven networking demand. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI-related demand and optical networking adoption are supporting sustained growth, and the company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion from prior expectations. Article Title

Management said AI-related demand and optical networking adoption are supporting sustained growth, and the company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about from prior expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports note that Ciena’s earnings call highlighted AI-fueled growth opportunities in cloud, subsea, and service-provider networks, reinforcing the long-term demand story. Article Title

Several reports note that Ciena’s earnings call highlighted AI-fueled growth opportunities in cloud, subsea, and service-provider networks, reinforcing the long-term demand story. Negative Sentiment: The stock fell because investors appeared to want an even bigger beat-and-raise quarter and stronger forward guidance, suggesting expectations had run ahead of the results. Article Title

The stock fell because investors appeared to want an even bigger beat-and-raise quarter and stronger forward guidance, suggesting expectations had run ahead of the results. Negative Sentiment: Guidance concerns weighed on sentiment even after the earnings beat, with multiple outlets saying the outlook did not fully satisfy high investor expectations. Article Title

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $535.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 341.07 and a beta of 1.24. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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