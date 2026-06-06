Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,622 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Dollar General worth $181,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Stock Up 0.1%

DG stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore cut their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

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Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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