Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,453 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of ASML worth $275,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Rational Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beto Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,757.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $691.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,779.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,485.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,339.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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