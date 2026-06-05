Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775,522 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,021,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of PayPal worth $395,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,934 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3%

PayPal stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Argus lowered their price target on PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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