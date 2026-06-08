Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $104.69 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 93,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Nordson worth $104,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordson alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $282.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $207.08 and a twelve month high of $305.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nordson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nordson wasn't on the list.

While Nordson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here