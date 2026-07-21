Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $111.65 Million Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,894 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 27,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of F5 worth $111,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 963.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,295,158.08. This trade represents a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore upgraded F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on F5

F5 Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of F5 stock opened at $411.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.96. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $435.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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