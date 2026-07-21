Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $114.40 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,242 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Tenet Healthcare worth $114,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.84.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

THC opened at $194.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average of $197.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the sale, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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