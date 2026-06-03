Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.60 Billion Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,566,574 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,714,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of AT&T worth $1,603,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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