Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $197.67 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 696,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.51% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $197,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CPC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,417,240 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $144,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,059 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Pensionfund PDN bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 765.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,634 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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