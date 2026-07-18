Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $254.90 Million Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800,459 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 173,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of eBay worth $254,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in eBay by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in eBay by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Trading Up 1.0%

EBAY opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay with an Outperform rating and a $135 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This kind of analyst support can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Benzinga coverage

Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay with an rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This kind of analyst support can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The UK competition watchdog cleared eBay’s $1.2 billion Depop acquisition , removing a regulatory hurdle and signaling progress on eBay’s growth-by-acquisition strategy. Retail Insight Network article

The UK competition watchdog cleared eBay’s , removing a regulatory hurdle and signaling progress on eBay’s growth-by-acquisition strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that eBay currently has a “Hold” consensus from brokerages, which suggests analysts remain split on the near-term outlook despite the recent bullish target. American Banking News article

Coverage also noted that eBay currently has a consensus from brokerages, which suggests analysts remain split on the near-term outlook despite the recent bullish target. Neutral Sentiment: A product-related mention about a classic Camaro being listed on eBay is not a meaningful company-specific catalyst for the stock. MSN article

A product-related mention about a classic Camaro being listed on eBay is not a meaningful company-specific catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s renewed push to acquire eBay, including his comment that the company is “coming for eBay one way or another.” While an acquisition premium can sometimes support a stock, the repeated takeover pressure and talk of appealing directly to shareholders may also create uncertainty and volatility for eBay investors. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here