Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $255.42 Million Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,029 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.17% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $255,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.7%

BJ stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here