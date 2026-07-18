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Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $268.11 Million Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Veralto logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Bank of New York Mellon cut its Veralto stake by 12.2% in the first quarter, but still held 3.03 million shares worth about $268.1 million as of its latest filing.
  • Veralto reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.07 versus $1.02 expected and revenue of $1.42 billion, up 6.8% year over year.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, and analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $106.22.
  • Five stocks we like better than Veralto.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,032,194 shares of the company's stock after selling 420,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Veralto worth $268,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Veralto by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business's 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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