Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $276.56 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113,002 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 250,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of CoStar Group worth $276,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,910,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,128 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,542,632,000 after acquiring an additional 551,160 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $476,765,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CoStar Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,993,854 shares of the technology company's stock worth $421,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.33.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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