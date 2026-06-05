Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $292.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802,466 shares of the company's stock after selling 340,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Vertiv worth $292,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in Vertiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $324.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.17 and a 200-day moving average of $239.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

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Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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