Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $301.03 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,831 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Axon Enterprise worth $301,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,388 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 474 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.45, for a total value of $6,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 169,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,609,106.25. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,060,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,530,498,500. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 58,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,983 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $510.28 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $471.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $339.01 and a 52 week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $778.90 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $674.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $725.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

See Also

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