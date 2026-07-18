Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $312.34 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645,827 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 615,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Datadog worth $312,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,816 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $29,853,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,533 shares of company stock worth $325,887,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $258.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 680.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $236.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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