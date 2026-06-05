Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $313.36 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 84,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Realty Income worth $313,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Realty Income by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.57 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 265.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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