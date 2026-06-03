Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.50 Billion Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,470,400 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,162,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Cisco Systems worth $3,502,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 5.5%

CSCO opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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