Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.47 Million Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,310 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Aercap worth $48,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Aercap by 19.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aercap by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aercap by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,757,000 after buying an additional 138,843 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aercap by 59.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Aercap Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $151.33 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $155.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $143.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AER

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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