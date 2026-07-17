Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $484.91 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703,049 shares of the company's stock after selling 448,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Johnson Controls International worth $484,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $102.09 and a 52-week high of $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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