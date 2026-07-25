Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $50.27 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $50,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Kinsale Capital Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $373.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CAO Christopher R. Tangard purchased 330 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer directly owned 380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,520. This trade represents a 660.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $348.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.20 and a 12 month high of $512.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.17 and a 200-day moving average of $349.35.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $445.13 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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