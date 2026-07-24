Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.05 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,913 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 36,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $51,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CRL alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,733 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 159.7% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 86,430 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $228.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.26 and a fifty-two week high of $238.85. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $197.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,109,100. The trade was a 70.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles River Laboratories International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles River Laboratories International wasn't on the list.

While Charles River Laboratories International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here