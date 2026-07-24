Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.12 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $52,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.20.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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