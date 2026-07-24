Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $60.03 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,226 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $60,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.09.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average is $131.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.39 and a 1 year high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The company had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Key Stories Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.71 from $4.65, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.71 from $4.65, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.13 from $4.88, which may encourage investors looking for improving longer-term profitability.

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.13 from $4.88, which may encourage investors looking for improving longer-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2 2028, reinforcing a broadly improved earnings outlook for WPM.

Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2 2028, reinforcing a broadly improved earnings outlook for WPM. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus estimate for the current full-year earnings remains at $4.73 per share, so the revisions are positive but still close to broader market expectations.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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