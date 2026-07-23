Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.41 Million Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,559 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 148,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of AST SpaceMobile worth $69,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 8,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,269,609 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,967 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 71,287 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,882,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $61.95 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The company's fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.69.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.95.

View Our Latest Report on ASTS

Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,297,342.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,244,498.39. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. This trade represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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