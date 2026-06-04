Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $730.97 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,578,658 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 36,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Arista Networks worth $730,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 245,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,470,834,000 after buying an additional 181,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,803,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,674,486,109.28. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3%

Arista Networks stock opened at $174.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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